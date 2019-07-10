The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

The US's best bank 2019: JPMorgan Chase

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

Superlatives seem tailor-made for JPMorgan Chase. It is the most profitable bank in the US, with record net income and record revenues in 2018 – a feat repeated in the first quarter of 2019. And its extraordinary overall performance is built on the unshakeable foundation of its US franchise, making it our choice this year as the US’s best bank.

Underlying this strength is chief executive Jamie Dimon’s belief that what is good for JPMorgan is good for the US. He links the importance of his firm to the health of the country’s economy at every opportunity.

And he is the first to recognize that this is a two-way street.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree