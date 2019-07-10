The US's best bank 2019: JPMorgan Chase

Awards for Excellence 2019

Superlatives seem tailor-made for JPMorgan Chase. It is the most profitable bank in the US, with record net income and record revenues in 2018 – a feat repeated in the first quarter of 2019. And its extraordinary overall performance is built on the unshakeable foundation of its US franchise, making it our choice this year as the US’s best bank.

Underlying this strength is chief executive Jamie Dimon’s belief that what is good for JPMorgan is good for the US. He links the importance of his firm to the health of the country’s economy at every opportunity.

And he is the first to recognize that this is a two-way street.