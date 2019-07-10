The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Africa's best bank for transaction services 2019: Citi

July 10, 2019
Share

Awards for Excellence 2019

afe-19-logo-196x160

© 2019 Euromoney

Regional awards

View full 2019 results

Continued investment in people, technology and partnerships to consolidate the bank’s cash and trade networks in sub-Saharan Africa make Citi Africa’s best bank for transaction services for the third year in a row under Peter Crawley, its treasury and trade solutions head, based in Johannesburg.

Over the last year, Citi has developed digital solutions to support its clients’ transaction banking needs in collaboration with a number of partners, making the bank a leader in tech and artificial intelligence in cash and trade finance across the continent.

For example, the bank partnered with High Radius, a company specializing in cloud-based integrated receivables, using the company’s AI and machine-learning technology to launch Citi Smart Match.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree