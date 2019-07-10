The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Africa's best bank 2019: Guaranty Trust Bank

July 10, 2019
In recent years, the headlines have been dominated by stories about global banks pulling out of Africa to focus on their businesses back home. 

Local banks are taking advantage of the trend, investing and growing their banking operations across the continent to fill the gaps left by the departure of international firms. 

Banks once considered local players are increasingly becoming regional champions, looking beyond national borders to reap the benefits of the growing middle class and strong economic growth across much of the continent.

Some of the most bullish of these banks come from Nigeria, sub-Saharan Africa’s largest economy. The outstanding performer is Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB), which is Africa’s best bank this year.

