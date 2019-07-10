Latin America's best bank for corporate responsibility 2019: Bancolombia

Awards for Excellence 2019

This year Bancolombia wins the award for the region’s best bank for corporate responsibility. Some 62% of Bancolombia’s employees are women and 57% of them are in leadership roles. These are some of the highest numbers for women in banking in the world. Why?

“Because we need bankers who are detail-oriented and who care about our clients – these are qualities women have,” says Lina María Montoya Madrigal, impact and social innovation manager at Bancolombia.

But it’s not just female representation that Bancolombia has been developing. The focus on workforce development is impressive, as is its support of the changing needs of its employees. Some 1,500 of its employees can and do work remotely.