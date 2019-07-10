The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

World's best bank for advisory 2019: Lazard

July 10, 2019
No one hires Lazard for its balance sheet, but big clients benefit from its intellectual capital.

afe-19-logo-196x160

When Lazard reported first-quarter 2019 results, a trawl through public disclosures of other investment banks ranked the firm fifth by overall advisory revenues for the last 12 months, behind the large universal banks led by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley and Citi. 

JPMorgan had a balance sheet of $2.623 trillion at the end of 2018. Goldman Sachs had a balance sheet of $932 billion. Lazard’s was just $5 billion. 

How does it attain such a prominent position in advisory, while operating off such a tiny balance sheet?  

Chief executive Ken Jacobs says: “Reputations are earned over time. We’ve earned ours over many decades of doing one thing well: serving clients with the highest quality advice.

