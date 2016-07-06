The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Latin America's best bank 2016: Banco de Credito del Peru

July 06, 2016
Share


 

AfE 2016 logo-196 135

 Results index

In recent years it had begun to feel as if Latin America was experiencing a kind of internal continental drift. In the north, the countries were pulling away and out to the Pacific, bound by aspirations for the free market disciplines of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Pacific Alliance, in sharp contrast with the political disunity and economic stasis of the aging Mercosur bloc.  However, 2015 was the year that this changed: Colombia struggled as falling oil prices highlighted a weak fiscal base; Mexico continues to frustrate largely due to political risk; and Peru and Chile were subdued as Asian export markets struggled and inward investment slumped.

Meanwhile, president Mauricio Macri’s election caused a seismic shock in the south, as Argentina threw away the previous government’s mismanagement, and with it economic inertia and a moribund financial system.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree