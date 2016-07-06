Latin America's best bank 2016: Banco de Credito del Peru

In recent years it had begun to feel as if Latin America was experiencing a kind of internal continental drift. In the north, the countries were pulling away and out to the Pacific, bound by aspirations for the free market disciplines of the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Pacific Alliance, in sharp contrast with the political disunity and economic stasis of the aging Mercosur bloc. However, 2015 was the year that this changed: Colombia struggled as falling oil prices highlighted a weak fiscal base; Mexico continues to frustrate largely due to political risk; and Peru and Chile were subdued as Asian export markets struggled and inward investment slumped.

Meanwhile, president Mauricio Macri’s election caused a seismic shock in the south, as Argentina threw away the previous government’s mismanagement, and with it economic inertia and a moribund financial system.