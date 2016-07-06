Latin America's best bank for markets 2016: Citi

Citi likes to tell you that it is all over Latin America. It has exited some markets but is still where it really counts. It is this breadth of local operations that provides the edge for the bank’s market services and Citi wins three awards that are, to a greater or lesser degree, based on this geographical coverage.

Jaime Roblesgil, Citi

Its breadth of local operations provides the edge for the Citi’s markets business and the bank wins the award for best bank for markets in Latin America. It approaches the span of its operations with a clear market message for its employees and its clients. The bank says it was all about the four Cs: commodities (super-cycle turning to a bust); China (slowing demand); capital (outflows from the region); and currency (devaluations).