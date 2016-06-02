The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Awards for Excellence 2016: Middle East Awards photos

June 02, 2016
Share

View photos from the event.

 

The Ballroom, Raffles; Dubai; UAE

Wed 1 Jun 2016  

Press release


View information on upcoming Awards for Excellence events



 

Regional Middle East Awards for Excellence

 

Best bank

Best investment bank

Best digital bank

Best bank for financing

Best bank for advisory

Best bank for markets

Best bank for transactions services

Best bank for wealth management

Best bank for corporate social responsibility

Best bank for SMEs

Best bank transformation

 

 

Country Awards for Excellence

 


Bahrain


Egypt          


Iran

 


Jordan


Kuwait


Lebanon


Oman


Palestinian Territories

Qatar

Saudi Arabia


UAE

About the Awards for Excellence

Euromoney’s award decisions are made by a committee of senior journalists, chaired by Euromoney’s editor, following the receipt of detailed submissions from market participants and extensive year-round research into the banking and capital markets in the region by our editors, journalists and research team.

Euromoney’s Awards for Excellence cover more than 20 global product categories, best-in-class awards in all regions and the best banks in close to 100 countries around the world. The full results are available here and are accessible by subscribers.

For access to the results:

Contact Patrick McCulloch, Euromoney, at +44 289 029 0402 or patrick.mcculloch@euromoneyplc.comsubscribe online, or contact our hotline on +44 (0)207 779 8166, hotline@euromoneyplc.com.



Tags

Awards Awards for ExcellenceAwards
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree