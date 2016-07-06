North America's best bank for SMEs 2016: Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has made strong progress in the smaller corporate market. The bank serves one in three companies operating in the US – that is 46,000 small to medium-sized enterprises – and wins Euromoney’s award for North America’s best bank for SMEs.

Pam Cook heads business banking credit. She says that SMEs in the US are increasingly doing business abroad and that is where BAML outpaces its regional competitors. “It is a highly competitive market in terms of offering credit to small firms,” she says. “But then when they need a deposit account in China, that is when the big regional banks fall away and clients look to us.”





Being a large international bank means that BAML can advise its SME clients on topics that concern them in their international business such as cybercrime and regulatory change.