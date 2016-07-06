Latin America's best bank transformation 2016: BanReservas

Awards for Excellence 2016

The origins of the transformation of BanReservas in the Dominican Republic can be traced to July 2013 specifically, when the country’s president, Danilova Medina, appointed Enrique Ramirez as its new CEO. The results have been dramatic, particularly over the past year and BanReservas wins this year’s award for best bank transformation in Latin America.

Ramirez had two key goals: to improve customer service and foster a culture based on leadership. The CEO even visited branches on weekends unannounced, and often unrecognized, to see them in action for himself. The bank broke down business segments and renewed its corporate structure to encourage initiative and responsibility. It replaced its fragmented array of legacy technology systems with a coherent, single platform.

What makes BanReservas so deserving of the award is that it not only transformed itself, but is also playing a big role in transforming the economy.