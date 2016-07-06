Western Europe's best bank for advisory 2016: Lazard

Awards for Excellence 2016

Goldman led some outstanding M&A transactions, but Lazard stands out here, not just for its M&A practice, but also in areas such as restructuring, capital markets advisory, and corporate preparedness (as shareholder activism takes root in Europe). That is why it wins the best bank for advisory award.

Like its close rival Rothschild, Lazard advised on a higher number of M&A deals than the US banks, although Lazard focuses on bigger deals and has fewer bankers in Europe than Rothschild. Both approaches naturally have advantages and disadvantages. Rothschild might say that focusing on a higher number of smaller deals makes for a less lumpy revenue stream, while the attention of bigger banks can push down fees in the bigger deals. Aside from basic economies of scale in bigger deals, however, Lazard says it has managed to convince clients to pay higher fees than bigger banks on the same deal, given its focus on pure advisory.