The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Western Europe's best digital bank 2016: ING

July 06, 2016
Share


AfE 2016 logo-196 135

Results index 

Awards for Excellence 2016

In digital banking, traditional lenders across Europe are staving off new competition in areas such as payments and foreign exchange – while low rates, low growth and high regulatory costs make a branch network harder to sustain. Whether it is investing in new app-only banks like Atom and imaginBank – or in BBVA’s case, its own digital payments firm – banks are rising to the challenge. Lloyds’ decision to invest £1 billion in digital banking by 2017 is a sign of how seriously they are taking this.

But for an inaugural best digital bank award in western Europe the winner must be ING. Since the first days of ING Direct in the 1990s, ING has been at the forefront of digital banking, giving it a depth of experience that is the envy of other banks.



Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree