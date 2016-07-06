Western Europe's best digital bank 2016: ING

Awards for Excellence 2016

In digital banking, traditional lenders across Europe are staving off new competition in areas such as payments and foreign exchange – while low rates, low growth and high regulatory costs make a branch network harder to sustain. Whether it is investing in new app-only banks like Atom and imaginBank – or in BBVA’s case, its own digital payments firm – banks are rising to the challenge. Lloyds’ decision to invest £1 billion in digital banking by 2017 is a sign of how seriously they are taking this.

But for an inaugural best digital bank award in western Europe the winner must be ING. Since the first days of ING Direct in the 1990s, ING has been at the forefront of digital banking, giving it a depth of experience that is the envy of other banks.