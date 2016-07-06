The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

CEE's best bank 2016: Akbank

July 06, 2016
In dramatic contrast to its increasingly regressive politics, Turkey’s banking sector remains among the most advanced and sophisticated in the developing markets. Over the past 15 years, a combination of high profitability and outstanding growth opportunities in a relatively open market has fuelled intense competition between the country’s lenders.


As a result, leading private sector players Akbank, Garanti Bank and Isbank – and even second-tier houses such as Yapi Kredi, Vakifbank and Sekerbank – have been at the forefront of innovation in terms of technology, risk management and funding. Banking customers in Turkey have access to a range of digital banking facilities not available in many developed markets, while foreign investors have developed an almost insatiable appetite for Turkish bank debt in an ever-expanding range of formats.

Curbs on consumer lending and currency weakness have put a slight dampener on profitability across the sector over the past three years – however, returns on equity for the top tier remain comfortably above banks’ cost of capital, while double-digit growth rates last year were unrivalled in most of emerging Europe.


