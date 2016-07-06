Latin America's best bank for financing 2016: HSBC

Awards for Excellence 2016

The theme in Latin American investment banking has been rationalization over the past 12 months. In particular, this has created difficulties for those spreading the good word about HSBC in Latin America in recent years. It might surprise those outside the region, therefore, that HSBC wins the award for best bank for financing in Latin America.

The sale of its business in Brazil and rumours of leaving Mexico created the impression that the bank is not totally committed to the region. Do not say that to Katia Bouazza, head of Latin America global banking financing at HSBC. She and her colleagues are responsible for building the bank into a powerhouse in the region. HSBC has opened markets for currencies and products, driven advances in liability management and stormed the international DCM league tables.