FX Survey 2014 Respondent Report
Institution types included in the reports:
Bank; Securities House; Investment Bank
Private equity firm; Hedge fund
Corporate; Corporate related financial service/funding vehicle; Broker/Financial Intermediary
Insurance company; Real money institutional investor
Global Volume Headline Summary FX 2014 (PDF)
Global E-Trading Volume Headline Summary 2014 (PDF)
|Global FX volume/Global e-FX volume - broken down by: Institution types/Account size/Client size/Geography/Spot/Forwards/Swaps/Options/e-trading - As well as: Rankings of ‘Top Banks’ for servicing the various client types cut by geography/FX clients importance factors when selecting counterparties/Which banks are best for servicing clients in specific currencies?
The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey is the benchmark for the FX industry. It was first published in 1979. Most leading global banks judge their relative performance in foreign exchange according to their results in the Euromoney survey. As well as quantitative data on a global, regional and client and product-type basis, Euromoney also publishes qualitative performance rankings across a similar range of categories.