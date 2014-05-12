The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

FX Survey 2014 Respondent Report

By Erica Jeffery
May 12, 2014
You can download our exclusive FX data reports, defining the key trends and providing essential analysis of the FX industry. These reports provide a small sample of the data collected during our research process and are made available for free.

To request further information or more detailed data, please contact us

 

Institution types included in the reports:

Banks

Bank; Securities House; Investment Bank

Leveraged funds

Private equity firm; Hedge fund

Non-financial corporates

Corporate; Corporate related financial service/funding vehicle; Broker/Financial Intermediary

Real money

Insurance company; Real money institutional investor

Global Volume Headline Summary FX 2014 (PDF)  


fx report

Global E-Trading Volume Headline Summary 2014 (PDF)

E-FX global volume summary







Global FX volume/Global e-FX volume - broken down by: Institution types/Account size/Client size/Geography/Spot/Forwards/Swaps/Options/e-trading - As well as: Rankings of ‘Top Banks’ for servicing the various client types cut by geography/FX clients importance factors when selecting counterparties/Which banks are best for servicing clients in specific currencies?
    
Download sample report from the 2013 non-financial corporate report
 FX report 2013


Request more information on the FX Respondent Reports, including data from 2014.



About the FX Survey

The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey is the benchmark for the FX industry. It was first published in 1979. Most leading global banks judge their relative performance in foreign exchange according to their results in the Euromoney survey. As well as quantitative data on a global, regional and client and product-type basis, Euromoney also publishes qualitative performance rankings across a similar range of categories.  

Erica Jeffery
