Euromoney cash management survey 2023: Firms find safety in numbers as conditions deteriorate
Liquidity concerns and the search for yield are some of the factors encouraging corporates to expand their roster of cash management service providers.
FURTHER READING
-
Lack of standardization is one of the main reasons why API adoption has been slow in certain markets, with programmes to develop global standards still in the development phase.
-
The big cash management banks are confident that offering a wider range of services will enable them to maintain their market strength.
-
Euromoney’s Cash Management Survey receives responses from the leading cash managers, treasurers and financial officers worldwide, and is considered the benchmark survey for the global cash management industry.