Trade Finance Survey: Trade-bank credit is critical at a risky time
Trade Finance Survey: Trade-bank credit is critical at a risky time

There was a big rise in the number of respondents to Euromoney’s Trade Finance Survey 2024 who received an increase in credit from their trade banks last year – 45.7%, up from 41.8% in 2023.

Paul Golden
February 27, 2024

Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
