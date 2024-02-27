Trade Finance Survey: Despite geopolitical tensions, demand for trade finance is set to grow
Trade Finance Survey: Despite geopolitical tensions, demand for trade finance is set to grow

Illustration: Pixabay

More than 60% of respondents to Euromoney’s 2024 trade finance survey expect an increase in use of trade financing over the next three years.

Paul Golden
February 27, 2024

Paul Golden
Paul has written about finance since the early 2000s, with a particular emphasis on foreign exchange, treasury and wealth management. He is a regular contributor to several industry titles in addition to Euromoney.
