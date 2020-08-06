Euromoney
Foreign Exchange
LATEST ARTICLES
Foreign Exchange
FX: EU harmony strikes right note for single currency
Paul Golden
,
August 06, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX survey 2020: JPMorgan dominates with more than 10% market share
Paul Golden
,
July 30, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Iran FX rate seen unlikely to reverse course without revival of deal with US
Paul Golden
,
July 24, 2020
Treasury
Data doubts undermine treasury use of risk quantification
Paul Golden
,
July 16, 2020
Treasury
Shifting currency exposures create treasury dilemma
Paul Golden
,
June 26, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX Survey 2020: Results Index
June 25, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX Survey 2020: Press Release
June 25, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Economic, political factors hamper EM currencies’ rebound
Paul Golden
,
June 17, 2020
Foreign Exchange
RBC lets clients trade alongside it with new FX recommendation service
Paul Golden
,
June 09, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX execution management systems: room for improvement
Paul Golden
,
June 02, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Adapt and thrive: how FX algos are coping with volatility
Paul Golden
,
June 01, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Lebanese pound sees end of dollar peg
Virginia Furness
,
May 07, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Fall in corporate FX activity moves emphasis away from London fix
Paul Golden
,
April 29, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Foreign exchange: Banks deal with volatility from home
Paul Golden
,
April 09, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Brazil: Covid-19’s waves begin to wash up on LatAm’s shores
Rob Dwyer
,
March 06, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX HedgePool takes swaps approach to peer-to-peer forex
Paul Golden
,
February 28, 2020
Foreign Exchange
FX outsourcing is quick, but not always easy
Paul Golden
,
February 14, 2020
Foreign Exchange
China’s RMB is less popular as it ages
Elliot Wilson
,
February 12, 2020
Foreign Exchange
The future of the RMB: special focus
February 11, 2020
Foreign Exchange
War on latency driving banks to put FX engines in Singapore
Paul Golden
,
January 24, 2020
Surveys
Euromoney FX Survey 2020: Voting now closed
January 16, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Technology vendors eye FX client onboarding opportunity
Paul Golden
,
January 10, 2020
Foreign Exchange
Venues face challenge to make FX acquisitions pay their way
Paul Golden
,
December 20, 2019
Foreign Exchange
Eurex joins the cross-currency swap clearing party
Paul Golden
,
November 28, 2019
Opinion
Brazil’s new FX low is not the financial record to watch
Rob Dwyer
,
November 20, 2019
Foreign Exchange
Independent TCA still a challenge in FX market
Paul Golden
,
November 08, 2019
Foreign Exchange
Corporates revisit options for reducing FX exposure
Paul Golden
,
November 01, 2019
Foreign Exchange
Europe’s retail FX CFD ban ‘ineffective’ before being scrapped
Paul Golden
,
October 30, 2019
Foreign Exchange
Dynamic FX hedging at heart of BNP Paribas-Kantox partnership
Paul Golden
,
September 30, 2019
Foreign Exchange
FX market bounces back on swaps, forwards growth
Paul Golden
,
September 19, 2019
Load More
