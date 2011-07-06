The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards

Best Global bank 2011: Deutsche's Ackermann confounds his critics ...again

By Nick Lord
July 07, 2011
Share

For almost 10 years Josef Ackermann has regularly proved his critics wrong. His latest retort has been to rebalance Deutsche Bank's business mix and maintain returns within a much-changed investment bank. But can he meet the aggressive new targets he has set?

Awards for Excellence 2011

JOSEF ACKERMANN PAUSES, a slight smile spreading across his face. "People ask me why I make such firm commitments to achieve specific goals," he says. "My answer is it gives transparency to the market, it rallies the troops behind a target and, if you achieve it, you earn a great deal of respect."

What Ackermann does not say is that making commitments gives his critics something to aim at.

Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree