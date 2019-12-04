Euromoney
Nomura
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Japan banking: Five approaches to taking on the world
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Crunch time for Japan’s banks
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Wealth
Japan’s wealth managers face a problem for the ages
Chris Wright
,
December 04, 2019
Banking
Japan – the view from the top: Kentaro Okuda, Nomura
Chris Wright
,
December 02, 2019
Capital Markets
Guy Hands: The private finance pioneer
Louise Bowman
,
April 11, 2019
Banking
Nomura: Europe’s quick re-think turns crisis into an opportunity
Peter Lee
,
June 06, 2017
Banking
Nomura confronts the ghosts of its past
Peter Lee
,
June 06, 2017
Banking
Structured solutions drive Nomura
Louise Bowman
,
June 06, 2017
Foreign Exchange
Trump’s tax holiday proposal likely to see dollar surge, says Nomura
Solomon Teague
,
February 02, 2017
Opinion
Awards for Excellence 2016 Asia: New order begins to take shape
Chris Wright
,
July 14, 2016
Banking
Nomura calls time on European equities
Mark Baker
,
May 06, 2016
Banking
Equity has left the building: Nomura EMEA bankers left reeling by big cuts
Mark Baker
,
April 12, 2016
Banking
Nomura fails in lonely bid to challenge FHFA RMBS lawsuit
May 12, 2015
Banking
Nomura sounds alarm on rising risk in Asia
Kanika Saigal
,
July 09, 2013
Opinion
Abigail with attitude: Nomura’s latest missteps and the exit of Vereker
Abigail Hofman
,
April 30, 2013
Opinion
Abigail Hofman: Foreshadowing Nomura’s fall
Abigail Hofman
,
September 19, 2012
Capital Markets
Three months of calm, then back to the eurozone storm - Nomura
Sid Verma
,
September 06, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Nomura to offer enhanced FX options, hedges through new correlation business
August 23, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Nomura outsources low-latency and market-access services to MarketPrizm
July 31, 2012
Banking
Nomura strategy in question as top two quit amid insider trading allegations
Anuj Gangahar
,
July 25, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Nomura’s Nordvig shortlisted for Wolfson prize
April 02, 2012
Foreign Exchange
Nomura sets up Middle East rates and FX team
March 05, 2012
Banking
Nomura shuffles fixed-income unit
Lianna Brinded
,
January 16, 2012
Banking
Investment banks: Dire second half hits 2011 fee income
Louise Bowman
,
January 15, 2012
Opinion
Abigail on Nomura: an ugly end to a messy episode
Abigail Hofman
,
January 11, 2012
Banking
Abigail with attitude: It’s time for Bhattal to call it quits at Nomura
Abigail Hofman
,
October 03, 2011
Banking
Nomura: Volatility causing change in execution strategy for European borrowers
Lianna Brinded
,
September 27, 2011
Capital Markets
Nomura’s Jotwani: EFSF must recapitalize Europe’s banks
Louise Bowman
,
July 12, 2011
Foreign Exchange
Inside FXMarketData: Japanese banks ramp up real money effort
June 09, 2011
Foreign Exchange
Euromoney FX survey 2011: Nomura wins most improved market share
May 03, 2011
