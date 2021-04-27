The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Nomura: Okuda’s fine work undone by Archegos mess

Kentaro Okuda had been delivering. Nomura was reporting strong and sustainable profits, with a streamlined international business driven by trading in the Americas. Then came Archegos.

By Chris Wright
April 27, 2021
Share
Kentaro-Okuda-wide-mikes-Getty-960x535.jpg
Nomura chief executive Kentaro Okuda.
Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

It had all been going so well.

Nomura has faced challenges for as long as anyone can remember. Domestically, its retail brokerage model is under considerable pressure, more exposed than any peer to a changing environment. Internationally, it has been fighting not only to build but to define a successful business model ever since taking over the Lehman Brothers assets in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Jump To

  • MUFG and Mizuho make surprise appearance in Archegos drama

    • But under chief executive Kentaro Okuda, things had been turning around. Nomura hit – or got very close to hitting – record profits for each of Okuda’s first three quarters in charge and had been expected to announce a fourth, for the full year, on April 27.


    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    Banking FeaturesAsia PacificJapanBankingNomuraCapital MarketsMizuhoMitsubishi UFJ Financial Group MUFG
    Share
    Chris Wright
    Chris Wright is Asia editor. He covers the Asia Pacific region and is based in Singapore. He has previously been Middle East editor of Euromoney, editor of Asiamoney, investment editor of the Australian Financial Review and a correspondent on emerging markets and sovereign wealth for numerous publications worldwide. He has also written two books.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree