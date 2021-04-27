Nomura: Okuda’s fine work undone by Archegos mess

Nomura chief executive Kentaro Okuda. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images Nomura chief executive Kentaro Okuda. Photo: Bloomberg via Getty Images

It had all been going so well.

Nomura has faced challenges for as long as anyone can remember. Domestically, its retail brokerage model is under considerable pressure, more exposed than any peer to a changing environment. Internationally, it has been fighting not only to build but to define a successful business model ever since taking over the Lehman Brothers assets in the aftermath of the global financial crisis.

Jump To MUFG and Mizuho make surprise appearance in Archegos drama

But under chief executive Kentaro Okuda, things had been turning around. Nomura hit – or got very close to hitting – record profits for each of Okuda’s first three quarters in charge and had been expected to announce a fourth, for the full year, on April 27.