Louise Bowman

Editor

Louise Bowman joined Euromoney in March 2006 as a senior correspondent on the fixed income team. She became markets editor in 2011 with a particular focus on debt capital markets, leveraged finance, securitization and private equity. She was appointed deputy editor in 2014 and editor in 2020. Louise has worked for a number of magazines in the Euromoney Institutional Investor group in London and New York and she also spent several years in Hong Kong writing for Asiamoney. Immediately prior to joining Euromoney, Louise was an editor at Thomson Financial.

