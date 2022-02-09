The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Wealth

Ravi Raju: Nomura’s Asian wealth management guru

Ravi-Raju-Noumra-960.jpg

When Raju was named Nomura’s head of international wealth management in 2020, the Japanese firm was a laggard in Asia private banking. Having now hired some seasoned names, he is busy extending the bank’s reach into south Asia and the Middle East.

By Elliot Wilson
February 09, 2022
Share

private banking survey results

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Ravi Raju was named head of international wealth management at Nomura in September 2020.

The Indian-born banker is a genuine blue-chip name in Asia private banking. His CV includes 16 years at Citi and a decade at Deutsche Bank, where he was regional head of wealth management. When he left UBS in January 2020, his position was Asia head of global family offices and the ultra-high net-worth (UHNW).

So why join a Tokyo-based outfit that was a minnow in international private banking?

Raju smiles at the question and starts to speak. His words come tumbling out fast. He talks a lot and what he says is straightforward and to the point.

Why Nomura?

Brajesh-Jha-Nomura-960.jpg
Standout hires: Brajesh Jha

The simple answer is that he wanted to work. In September 2019 Raju told UBS he would be leaving and that he intended, after three decades at the coal face of private banking, to take time off.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Wealth FeaturesAsia PacificJapanNomuraWealth
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree