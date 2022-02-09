Ravi Raju: Nomura’s Asian wealth management guru

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when Ravi Raju was named head of international wealth management at Nomura in September 2020.

The Indian-born banker is a genuine blue-chip name in Asia private banking. His CV includes 16 years at Citi and a decade at Deutsche Bank, where he was regional head of wealth management. When he left UBS in January 2020, his position was Asia head of global family offices and the ultra-high net-worth (UHNW).

So why join a Tokyo-based outfit that was a minnow in international private banking?

Raju smiles at the question and starts to speak. His words come tumbling out fast. He talks a lot and what he says is straightforward and to the point.

Why Nomura?

The simple answer is that he wanted to work. In September 2019 Raju told UBS he would be leaving and that he intended, after three decades at the coal face of private banking, to take time off.