Our client’s Project Finance Division was relatively new, with mixed experience across the team. They wanted an online solution to quickly upskill their people to:

confidently find and approach potential sources of finance for a project

identify the markets and jurisdictions with credible project and infrastructure finance opportunities and follow a decision framework

understand the different types of project financing, the implications these have for raising finance and the relative appetites of different debt providers

gain a thorough understanding of the process of financing projects

develop capability to better finance and implement infrastructure and other projects

better negotiate with all involved parties

With participants attending from multiple regional offices the solution needed to be: