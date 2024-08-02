Case Study
Our client, a European bank, was looking to enhance their project finance capability in order to better manage complex financial transactions and improve overall project outcomes.
The primary goal of the client was to improve the skills and knowledge of their team in the area of project finance.
This was aimed at enabling them to deliver better project financing solutions and outcomes.
Our client, a European bank, recognised a crucial need to enhance the skills and knowledge of its project finance team, as well as those in supporting roles like economists and engineers. New entrants to the team required a solid foundation in project finance principles, while existing staff needed formal training to stay current with evolving industry practices.
To address these needs, our solution was designed to comprehensively cover the entire project finance process, from initial feasibility analysis to final documentation.
This approach ensured that all participants, regardless of their experience level, gained the necessary expertise to make more informed and effective project financing decisions.
At the end of the course, people needed to be able to:
Understand project finance models
Conduct stress-testing and perform due diligence
Propose financial covenants
Identify fund sources
The training programme was designed as a comprehensive three-day classroom course, incorporating a mix of theory, practice, and debrief sessions. Key methodologies and approaches included:
Pre-Course Preparation
Including pre-classroom reading on the course case study, and an optional eLearning module covering an introduction to Project Finance.
Case Study & Vignettes
Throughout the 3 days, participants applied their new-found knowledge to a case study, carefully selected in collaboration with our client, to reflect one of their recent project financing deals.
Other vignettes were used that focused on European examples to provide practical context.
Interactive Learning
Trainer presentations, case study briefings, and practical exercises.
Supporting Materials
Bespoke client documentation and sample contracts were used for hands-on learning.
Assessment
In teams, participants presented their recommendations on how to finance a “new” project. This was, in fact, an actual project that the Bank had worked on and completed.
Once presented, they were given feedback on how their recommendations compared to what the Bank’s employees actually did.
Participants reported increased knowledge and understanding of project finance with higher confidence in their ability to make sound decisions. Key learning gained included:
- Better understanding of the uses, risks, and audit processes of financial models.
- Quicker, more effective stress testing.
- Developed skillset in assessing equity investor perspectives, risk mitigation, and financial metrics.
If you have any questions about this case study, or interested in our Customised Programmes, please get in touch.