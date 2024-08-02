Our client, a European bank, recognised a crucial need to enhance the skills and knowledge of its project finance team, as well as those in supporting roles like economists and engineers. New entrants to the team required a solid foundation in project finance principles, while existing staff needed formal training to stay current with evolving industry practices.

To address these needs, our solution was designed to comprehensively cover the entire project finance process, from initial feasibility analysis to final documentation.

This approach ensured that all participants, regardless of their experience level, gained the necessary expertise to make more informed and effective project financing decisions.

At the end of the course, people needed to be able to: