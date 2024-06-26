Project Financing Masterclass | Case Study | Euromoney Learning
Case Study

Masterclass to increase capability to better develop and structure project financing

Background to the partnership
Enhancing team project finance capabilities with a focus on structuring and developing financing solutions.

With a focus on risk management, documentation, and innovative approaches to limited recourse financing across various sectors.

The Requirement

Our client’s Project Finance Division was relatively new, with mixed experience across the team. They wanted an online solution to quickly upskill their people to:

  • confidently find and approach potential sources of finance for a project
  • identify the markets and jurisdictions with credible project and infrastructure finance opportunities and follow a decision framework
  • understand the different types of project financing, the implications these have for raising finance and the relative appetites of different debt providers
  • gain a thorough understanding of the process of financing projects
  • develop capability to better finance and implement infrastructure and other projects
  • better negotiate with all involved parties

With participants attending from multiple regional offices the solution needed to be:

  • designed and facilitated by recognised industry experts
  • self-directed
  • on-demand
  • fully interactive so learners could understand, analyse and immediately apply content
The Solution
Social and Collaborative Learning

Via our Learning Experience Platform (LXP), learners had 6 months’ access to online content.

This included:

  • Bite-sized learning content and activities
  • User generated content
  • Diagnostic and progress tests
  • Collaboration opportunities via discussion forums
  • Performance support tools and templates, progress and success trackers
Live Virtual Sessions

Participants attended weekly live sessions to consolidate the learning from each topic.

These recapped key takeaways and gave participants the opportunity to engage with our subject matter experts.
Final Assessment and Presentation

Real-time data from the platform enabled us to decide appropriate engagement communications.

Each participant showcased what they had learned by:

  • Completing progress MCQ tests for each topic
  • Submitting a final team project showcasing their rationale for a suitable project financing
  • Creating an individual decision tree for how they would select projects going forward
The Outcome

Our client reported the team are:


More cognisant of stakeholders’ increasingly high ESG standards
So that projects can be selected for financing that meet their ESG criteria
Selecting more credible projects for financing
Providing a sound rationale based on project type, jurisdiction, government and other stakeholder interests, and latest industry trends
Better able to analyse and allocate risks
Enabling the project finance teams to make informed decisions, attract investors, and optimise resource allocation
More reliably identifying markets with credible opportunities
Minimising exposure to risk and enhancing project viability

The self-directed nature of the programme, interspersed with live interactions with the experts, allowed participants to fit their learning around their work.

Continuous access to the content and performance support tools gave them just-in-time access to the content, enabling them to make sound decisions that will, in time, lead to improved business results.

