Case Study: EBRD

Our client, a European bank identified a critical need to stay ahead of the challenges, opportunities, and risks brought about by digital transformation. Recognising the importance of fostering a digitally agile organisation, they appointed approximately 50 "digital champions" across the bank.

These champions were tasked with leading efforts to disseminate knowledge, allocate resources, and build digital expertise throughout the organisation. The goal was to empower these champions to act as internal ambassadors, driving transformation across departments.