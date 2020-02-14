Euromoney
Industrial Commercial Bank of China ICBC
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
China’s state banks close branches as coronavirus spreads
Elliot Wilson
,
February 14, 2020
Banking
Class of 2019: ICBC
January 09, 2020
Banking
ICBC: Braced for the trade war
January 08, 2019
Opinion
CEE banking: Looking on the bright side
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
February 09, 2018
Banking
What China’s new Basel standards will mean for banks
Chris Wright
,
January 15, 2018
Banking
ICBC: In the good books
December 20, 2017
Banking
Banking: Ten years on, ICBC Standard deal starts to show its worth
Chris Wright
,
November 07, 2017
Banking
Making sense of Belt and Road – The Chinese commercial bank: ICBC
Chris Wright
,
September 26, 2017
Banking
Making sense of Belt and Road – The China bank overseas subsidiary: ICBC Standard Bank
Chris Wright
,
September 26, 2017
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2017: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
September 13, 2017
Treasury
Cash management financial institutions survey 2016: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
September 26, 2016
Banking
Jiang Jianqing, chairman, ICBC: video of acceptance speech, 2015
July 10, 2015
Sponsored Content
Buoyant ICBC eyes global growth
July 03, 2014
Foreign Exchange
RMB to be a top-five payments and trade currency in three years – ICBC
Duncan Kerr
,
May 29, 2014
Opinion
ICBC’s impenetrable neighbour
October 03, 2013
Banking
Mega ICBC ready to merge
Kanika Saigal
,
March 01, 2012
Awards
Deals of the Year 2011: ICBC (Asia)
Chris Wright
,
February 07, 2012
Banking
ICBC International: The epitome of cool
Elliot Wilson
,
January 15, 2012
Banking
ICBC cap-raising plan shows trouble ahead for China banks
March 25, 2010
Banking
EEMEA round up: Qatar: ICBC gains QFC licence
Dominic O’Neill
,
March 02, 2008
Banking
Deals that changed the market in 2006: ICBC’s initial public offering
January 29, 2007
Capital Markets
ICBC listing: a tale of two cities
Chris Wright
,
November 26, 2006
