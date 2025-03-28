Private banking awards national winners 2025: China

China's best state-owned private bank/best private bank for impact investing 2025: Bank of China Private Banking

With its outstanding service capabilities, innovative product design, and professional market research, Bank of China Private Banking has once again been named China’s best state-owned private bank, as well as the best private bank for impact investing. These accolades reflect its comprehensive service system, as well as its integrated and globalised financial products and investment solutions.

Bank of China Private Banking boasts a team of 3,000 private bankers and 500 investment consultants, delivering one-on-one professional services online and offline. Its comprehensive approach has resulted in robust growth. As of mid-2024, its roster of private banking customers hit 185,200, with assets under management topping Rmb2.84 trillion ($391 billion).

As China’s high net-worth population grows, the family trust sector has entered a new phase of growth.