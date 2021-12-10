The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The Euromoney 25

ICBC faces up to challenges of capital and identity

By Elliot Wilson
December 10, 2021
The bank had a good year, keeping profits high and bad loans low. But the big challenges of the 2020s start now.


The Euromoney 25: Full Index
December 10, 2021

You don’t get bigger or more stable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China. The Beijing-based outfit, overseen by chairman Chen Siqing, is the world’s largest commercial lender by assets.

Net profits rose 9.87% year on year in the first half of 2021, to Rmb163.5 billion ($25.6 billion), and by 10.6% on an annualised basis in the three months to the end of September.

Trading income, a key driver of growth all year, jumped 261% year-on-year in the third quarter, to Rmb10.1 billion, with operating income up 9.9% over the same period, to Rmb217.5 billion.

Across the board, ICBC’s numbers reflect the bank’s position at the heart of an economy tipped by the IMF to expand by 8% in 2021, but then to see growth slip into the 5% to 6% range.

Chen-Siqing-ICBC-Reuters-960.jpg
Chen Siqing

Its non-performing loan ratio was 1.52% at the end of September 2021, down from 1.58% at the end of last year. Returns on equity and assets were 11.9%


The Euromoney 25 BankingIndustrial Commercial Bank of China ICBCChina
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
