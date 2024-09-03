Awards
Latest articles
Passera doubles down on SME-neobank model
Dominic O’Neill
,
September 03, 2024
BANKING
Nearshoring in Mexico: from talk to practical reality
Rob Dwyer
,
September 03, 2024
CAPITAL MARKETS
KfW crypto deal highlights potential and problems of blockchain bonds
Peter Lee
,
September 03, 2024
Foreign Exchange
Political headwinds continue to drive LatAm FX uncertainty
Paul Golden
,
August 30, 2024
Treasury
BaaS models buffeted by industry headwinds
Paul Golden
,
August 29, 2024
Fintech
Will LatAm’s payment startups feel the ‘PIX-effect’?
Rob Dwyer
,
August 29, 2024
Fintech
Innovative secondary share sale puts high value on Revolut
Peter Lee
,
August 27, 2024
Opinion
Union Bank may rue expensive Citi acquisition
August 27, 2024
Treasury
Digital banks play catch up in Asia
Paul Golden
,
August 22, 2024
BANKING
UK challenger banks top customer satisfaction survey
Peter Lee
,
August 22, 2024