The world’s best FX venue for diversity and inclusion: Euronext FX

Euronext FX has made strides in cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace through a comprehensive approach to talent recruitment, development and retention. The venue has actively implemented inclusive hiring practices to attract and nurture a diverse workforce. This commitment is evident in Euronext FX’s gender equality initiatives, which saw the venue leverage strategic partnerships to empower women and build a diverse talent pipeline.

An indicator of Euronext FX’s progress is the composition of its workforce, with 21% of Euronext FX employees being women and 34% coming from ethnic minority backgrounds, reflecting the company’s dedication to fostering diversity. Euronext FX’s commitment to an inclusive workplace was further demonstrated by the group’s comprehensive diversity and anti-discrimination policy, enforced since 2018, which underscores their zero-tolerance stance on discrimination.

Nicolas Jégou

To ensure the ongoing promotion of an inclusive environment, Euronext Group regularly conducts employee satisfaction surveys, using feedback to continuously improve their workplace culture. The company’s federal governance model also plays a crucial role in promoting collaboration among individuals from diverse cultural backgrounds, enhancing inclusivity across the organization.

Euronext’s