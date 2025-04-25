The future of private banking in the Middle East: Five trends leading the new era

WEALTH

Patrick Cooke
April 25, 2025

Through exclusive conversations with senior private banking leaders in the Middle East, Euromoney explores five forces reshaping the region’s wealth management landscape.

Middle-East-Wealth-Arab-office-iStock-960.jpg
Photo: iStock

As the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) population continues to grow – driven by long-term planning, global mobility and the evolution of family offices – private banks are adapting to rising demand for cross-border structuring, diversified investment access and digital-first engagement.

At the same time, they are redefining the human relationship at the heart of private banking, blending technology with personalised, purpose-led advisory. From succession planning and discretionary mandates to hybrid delivery and global client migration, the region’s institutions are reimagining private banking for a new era of client sophistication.

Institutionalising the evolving family office

Family wealth in the Middle East is entering its second – and, in some cases, third – generation at a time of rapid regional transformation. Unlike the founding members, who built its fortunes during the first oil boom and early wave of economic liberalisation, today’s family offices are navigating a far more dynamic, diverse and globally interconnected landscape – one that presents lucrative opportunities for strategic capital deployment, cross-border expansion and long-term legacy building.

Intergenerational planning is firmly at the forefront of strategic thinking for many Middle Eastern family offices in 2025.


Topics

HSBCUBSEmirates NBDMiddle EastWealthDeutsche BankMashreqADIB (Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank)Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank ADCBLombard Odier
Patrick Cooke_Headshot.jpg
Patrick Cooke
Head of Middle East and Africa
