The future of private banking in the Middle East: Five trends leading the new era

Photo: iStock

As the ultra-high-net-worth (UHNW) population continues to grow – driven by long-term planning, global mobility and the evolution of family offices – private banks are adapting to rising demand for cross-border structuring, diversified investment access and digital-first engagement.

At the same time, they are redefining the human relationship at the heart of private banking, blending technology with personalised, purpose-led advisory. From succession planning and discretionary mandates to hybrid delivery and global client migration, the region’s institutions are reimagining private banking for a new era of client sophistication.

Institutionalising the evolving family office

Family wealth in the Middle East is entering its second – and, in some cases, third – generation at a time of rapid regional transformation. Unlike the founding members, who built its fortunes during the first oil boom and early wave of economic liberalisation, today’s family offices are navigating a far more dynamic, diverse and globally interconnected landscape – one that presents lucrative opportunities for strategic capital deployment, cross-border expansion and long-term legacy building.

Intergenerational planning is firmly at the forefront of strategic thinking for many Middle Eastern family offices in 2025.