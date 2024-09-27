The world’s best venue for FX options: Digital Vega

Digital Vega has transformed from a simple aggregator of vanilla bank liquidity into a leading provider of FX options-related products and services to banks and clients globally. This evolution has been driven by continuous innovation, strategic partnerships and a steadfast commitment to delivering client excellence.

To improve private bank accessibility to its services, the firm introduced its Hydra White Label solution. The platform connects global sales teams, trading desks and private banking clients, enabling seamless pricing and trade execution across various structures, currencies and time zones. Hydra’s integration with Digital Vega’s market data platform allows banks to offer pricing in currency pairs beyond their trading desk's capabilities.

The firm also introduced the first fully electronic inter-dealer central limit order book (CLOB), which offers greater transparency, a level playing field and a unique maker-taker model alongside a brokerage cost reduction of up to 85%. Despite its recent launch, 17 banks and non-banks are already connected, with more in the pipeline, while a new unique “Specifics Management” module is expected to attract significant interest as it supports non-standard strike or delta requests using on-the-fly order workflows, which accounts for close to 60% of the market.