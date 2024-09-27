The world’s best FX venue for client service: Euronext FX

Euronext FX has focused on enhancing client service through innovative strategies and solutions, resulting in improved satisfaction, engagement and operational efficiency.

Late last year, the venue organised a global team offsite to develop a client-centric strategy for the year ahead. This effort resulted in more targeted, responsive and effective support, leading to improvements in client satisfaction. By identifying key areas of enhancement, the team positioned the venue to address client pain points, driving overall service quality and engagement.

Nicolas Jégou

One of the key pillars of Euronext FX’s client strategy was introducing automation for generating ad hoc reports. This development allowed for timely and customized reports, offering clients more flexibility and precision in making informed trading decisions. By providing this service, the venue raised the standard of its reporting, directly contributing to an improvement in client satisfaction and better decision-making capabilities for clients.

In response to client feedback, the platform also focused on improving data services.