Euromoney's Foreign Exchange Awards


Celebrating excellence in the global FX market
Submissions Opening soon
KEY DATES

Submissions Open: Thursday 9 May

Submissions Close: Friday 21 June

Winners Notified: Monday 22 July

Ceremony: Thursday 26 September

Euromoney’s Foreign Exchange Awards

Euromoney's FX Awards offers you the opportunity to be part of the market’s most comprehensive overview of developments in the FX industry.

ABOUT THE AWARDS

For over 44 years, The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey has stood as the most comprehensive representation of the wholesale FX market.

For 2023, the Survey has been replaced by a brand new, submission-based awards programme. Institutions that service the Foreign Exchange market are invited to pitch against a range of global and regional categories.

THE JUDGING AND RESEARCH PROCESS

The award entries will be judged by a panel of global experts representing banks, providers and buy side corporations who will be looking for robust examples of excellence and innovation in the market.

This is the first time that both financial institutions and providers will have the opportunity to secure a prestigious Euromoney FX Awards accreditation.

