Submissions Open: Thursday 9 May
Submissions Close: Friday 21 June
Winners Notified: Monday 22 July
Ceremony: Thursday 26 September
Euromoney's FX Awards offers you the opportunity to be part of the market’s most comprehensive overview of developments in the FX industry.
For over 44 years, The Euromoney Foreign Exchange Survey has stood as the most comprehensive representation of the wholesale FX market.
For 2023, the Survey has been replaced by a brand new, submission-based awards programme. Institutions that service the Foreign Exchange market are invited to pitch against a range of global and regional categories.
The award entries will be judged by a panel of global experts representing banks, providers and buy side corporations who will be looking for robust examples of excellence and innovation in the market.
This is the first time that both financial institutions and providers will have the opportunity to secure a prestigious Euromoney FX Awards accreditation.
Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Technology, infrastructure and innovation best provider – best FX trade analytics: FairXchangeFairXchange’s mission lies in its name. It aims to create an open and transparent marketplace for all participants. Its independence and trusted, decentralised network mean that it is strongly positioned to facilitate the fair exchange of FX liquidity data.
Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Global market leader – best global FX provider: Deutsche BankDeutsche Bank’s FX business continues to grow.
Euromoney Foreign Exchange Awards 2023: Technology, infrastructure and innovation – best bank FX liquidity provider: UBSUBS is a powerhouse in the FX industry with a strong reputation for liquidity provision.