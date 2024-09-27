The world’s best FX venue for corporates: 360T

During the review period, 360T introduced new initiatives that made a significant impact to their corporate clients.

A key development was the launch of 360T’s energy products and other additional assets. The firm added the energy products to its suite of FX and commodities instruments, enabling its corporate clients to leverage the same tools and functionalities they were already using to trade FX on 360T.

Making use of the newly launched facility was Lufthansa, which conducted the first energy trade on 360T in September 2023 – an option strategy on ICE Brent Crude Oil.

360T provided further benefits for its corporate users through FX automation. The firm noted that when one of its European clients deployed 360T’s execution management system (EMS) to implement a new FX hedging structure, its internal analysis discovered staff were saving four hours per week through implementing this new workflow.

Sebastian Hofmann-Werther

The platform also moved to negate post-Brexit regulatory changes for its corporate clients through the creation of a new UK subsidiary, which became operational as of January 1, 2024 and will become the operating company for all regulated business in the UK.

“360T has a long and distinguished track-record of supporting corporate treasurers globally,” says Sebastian Hofmann-Werther, chief revenue officer, FX & digital.

“Part of our ongoing success lies in remaining highly responsive to evolving client demands, which is why we’re now facilitating access to energy and metals products, cryptocurrency NDFs and money market funds through the same proven technology.”