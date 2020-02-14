Euromoney
Bank of China
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
China’s state banks close branches as coronavirus spreads
Elliot Wilson
,
February 14, 2020
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2020: Global best trade finance providers
January 09, 2020
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2019: Global
September 16, 2019
Surveys
Real Estate Survey 2019: Global Results
September 09, 2019
Awards
Euromoney names the world’s best banks in its 2019 Awards for Excellence
July 10, 2019
Awards
World's best bank in the emerging markets 2019: Bank of China
July 10, 2019
Banking
Sun Yu: Sticking to common sense
Clive Horwood
,
May 09, 2019
Surveys
Trade Finance Survey 2019: Global best trade finance providers
January 09, 2019
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2018: Global
September 06, 2018
Surveys
Cash Management Non-Financial Institutions Survey 2018: Global Best Service
September 06, 2018
Banking
What China’s new Basel standards will mean for banks
Chris Wright
,
January 15, 2018
Banking
Bank of China: Outbound ambitions
December 20, 2017
Surveys
Cash Management Financial Institutions Survey 2017: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
September 13, 2017
Surveys
Cash Management Survey 2017: Press release
September 13, 2017
Surveys
Euromoney’s Private Banking and Wealth Management Survey 2017: Press release
February 02, 2017
Awards
Country Awards for Excellence 2016: Asia
July 14, 2016
Treasury
Cash Management Survey 2015: How to build a banking business around cash
Kimberley Long
,
October 06, 2015
Treasury
Cash management non-financial institutions survey 2015: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
Catherine Snowdon
,
October 06, 2015
Treasury
Cash management financial institutions survey 2015: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
October 06, 2015
Surveys
Cash management financial institutions survey 2014: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
September 29, 2014
Treasury
Cash management non-financial institutions survey 2014: Which ICMs do you use most globally?
September 29, 2014
Foreign Exchange
Offshore renminbi: Bank of China CEO gives London edge over Luxembourg
Kanika Saigal
,
January 30, 2014
Foreign Exchange
London the offshore renminbi centre of choice in west, says Bank of China
Kanika Saigal
,
January 16, 2014
Banking
Zhu Min, Bank of China: What China’s banks have learned from the crisis
Lawrence White
,
March 31, 2009
Banking
Zhu Min, Bank of China: What China’s banks have learned from the crisis
Sudip Roy
,
March 08, 2009
China: Bank of China's cultural revolution
March 31, 1996
