Banca Transilvania

First foreign investor for troubled sector since 2007; Bancpost acquisition boosts lender to top of domestic market.
The small and medium-sized enterprise segment has proved a tough nut for many Romanian banks to crack. Lack of transparency and what local bankers euphemistically call “tax management” by companies can make lending challenging. High levels of NPLs in the sector after the financial crisis have also put a dampener on credit supply to the sector.
Bank snaps up local advisory firm; M&A activity ‘on upward trajectory’, says CEO.
The country’s banking sector has staged a remarkable comeback over the past two years and is well-positioned to support growth and investment. Whether or not that will materialize, however, depends on its politicians.