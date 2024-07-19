Awards for Excellence country winners – Romania
Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090
4 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX
Copyright © Euromoney Limited 2024
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings

Awards for Excellence country winners – Romania

July 19, 2024

Best bank: Banca Transilvania

Romania was the place of perhaps the most important bank M&A deal to be announced in 2023: the merger of the local units of Italian group UniCredit and Greece’s Alpha Bank. The deal promised to allow UniCredit, as the owner of 90% of the merged entity, to supplant Societe Generale-owned BRD as the country’s third-biggest bank.

AfE 2024

Even on a standalone basis, UniCredit’s 2023 numbers in Romania show strong financial performance and growing confidence. The Alpha Bank deal shows UniCredit’s commitment to Romania and central and eastern Europe and a degree of resolve on the part of the group leadership to take part in M&A opportunities. The merger, however, was still pending regulatory approvals and legal completion in early 2024.

For now, Romania’s Banca Transilvania retains by far the biggest position in Romania, with a net income that is about twice as much as that of either UniCredit or BRD at L3 billion ($640 million) on a consolidated basis.

To unlock this article

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Topics

Awards for ExcellenceCountry awardAwardsEmerging EuropeCitiBanca Transilvania
Gift this article