CEE’s best bank for SMEs 2022: Banca Transilvania

Despite its growth into one of biggest banks in Romania, small and medium-sized enterprises remain core to the strategy of Banca Transilvania and SMEs constitute a large proportion of its lending. In 2021, its SME loan portfolio reached L19.2 billion ($4.06 billion), with L3.7 billion of new loans during the year, reaching 18,000 SMEs and micro-enterprises.

Lending in its agriculture and medical doctor divisions saw particularly strong growth. Despite this expansion, its non-performing exposures ratio stood at just 2.71% by the end of the year, with a total coverage ratio of 166%.

Banca Transilvania’s chief executive Omer Tetik also took the SME offering forward with two M&A deals during the year: the acquisition of the Romanian part of Idea Bank from Poland’s Getin Holding, including its local leasing and insurance brokerage activities, and the acquisition of Tiriac Leasing, in the automotive sector.

