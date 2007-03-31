FX market round up: Keep on moving

Those on the move included the very senior, such as Ben Welsh, HSBC New York’s head of FX, global markets and US rates, down to relative juniors. Welsh’s departure seemed entirely driven by his desire to take a break from the business, rather than a belief that the grass might be greener elsewhere. The bank also lost Claus Skrumsager as its head of corporate sales in London for a destination as yet unknown.

Bank of America seemingly hit the headlines after 10 of its staff resigned in a week. However, the attrition rate was described as no more than normal for this time of year and sources at the bank implied that as many replacements were either already in place or soon on their way in. Departures included Alain Delelis, who until earlier this year had been the bank’s head of EMEA FX.