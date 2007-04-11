Euromoney
April 2007
LATEST ARTICLES
Research guide: The 2007 Guide to Financial supply-chain management
April 11, 2007
Banking
Bankers keep their cool as Lebanese stand-off continues
James Drummond
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
Zhang Liping and Janice Hu: quietly getting deals done
{atom:name=Elliot Wilson}
,
March 31, 2007
Opinion
Inflation-linked debate: Market reaches critical mass
March 31, 2007
Singapore offers inspiration to Asia
Chris Wright
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
The ins and outs of mandate hunting
{atom:name=Elliot Wilson}
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
Covered bonds: LBB looks outside Pfandbrieffor issuance
Jethro Wookey
,
March 31, 2007
Capital Markets
TotalDerivatives: KfW CLO builds synthetic notes and real hospitals
March 31, 2007
Banking
Eisuke Sakakibara, MR YEN: Japanese firms must localize and globalize to prosper
March 31, 2007
Russia: Making greenbacks from going green
Guy Norton
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
Hedge fund management: JPMorgan on an ‘aggressive’ drive in alternatives
Helen Avery
,
March 31, 2007
Capital Markets
Has Moody’s credibility been downgraded?
Alex Chambers
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
Latin America market round up: Hugo Chávez watch
Sudip Roy
,
March 31, 2007
Foreign Exchange
Brazil: Interim treasury secretary doesn’t shine
John Rumsey
,
March 31, 2007
Private equity: Bain and Actis hunt big game in Africa
Chloe Hayward
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
Latin America market round up: Slim says LatAm governments need more investment
Sudip Roy
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
US banks pay for covered charge
Philip Moore
,
March 31, 2007
Foreign Exchange
FX Settlement: CLS considers pre-netting
Lee Oliver
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
Armenia: Armeconombank looks to London for funding
Guy Norton
,
March 31, 2007
Saudi Arabia: Cristal deal glint in global M&A
Chloe Hayward
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
Malaysia: Ringgit easy
Chris Leahy
,
March 31, 2007
Capital Markets
Islamic finance: Bond’s car is Shariah-compliant
Chloe Hayward
,
March 31, 2007
Finance minister reassures investors on Egyptian economy
Sudip Roy
,
March 31, 2007
Opinion
Liquidity is never there when you need it most
Clive Horwood
,
March 31, 2007
Opinion
Pfandbrief is a very long word…
Alex Chambers
,
March 31, 2007
Opinion
Moody’s goes Bollywood or bust
March 31, 2007
Opinion
Desktop Zar: One bank, one market, one leader
Lee Oliver
,
March 31, 2007
Opinion
Inside Investment: Rating agencies – Sorcerer’s apprentices
Andrew Capon
,
March 31, 2007
Banking
SF market round up: Mizuho Securities USA rebuffs Calyon’s $750 million lawsuit
Louise Bowman
,
March 31, 2007
Opinion
In and out of the money in covered bonds
March 31, 2007
