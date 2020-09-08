Balancing act: Saudi bets big as deficit looms

Mohammed Al-Jadaan Mohammed Al-Jadaan

The Silver Spirit, a vast luxury cruise liner, pulled out of King Abdulla Port on August 27, its departure marking the first ever recreational pleasure cruise in Saudi Arabia.

Costing between SAR7,300 ($2,000) and SAR10,300 per person, three-day voyages on the vessel are part of a push by the Saudi authorities to boost domestic tourism, a key source of future revenue for the oil-dependent nation.

After months of lockdown, there are signs of recovery in Saudi’s tourism sector. Saudis are beginning to travel and hotel room occupancy rates – 30% at the time of shutdown – have risen to 90%-95% in 11 destinations across the kingdom.

The positive year-on year growth in tourism of 15% is evidence that Saudi’s economy is getting back on track, according to minister of finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

