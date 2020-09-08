The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Capital Markets

Balancing act: Saudi bets big as deficit looms

By Virginia Furness
September 08, 2020
Share

Faced with an estimated $100 billion budget deficit but committed to a vast expenditure programme, Saudi finance minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan explains how he plans to balance the books.

Mohammed-Al-Jadaan-mask-Saudi-finance-R-960.jpg
Mohammed Al-Jadaan

The Silver Spirit, a vast luxury cruise liner, pulled out of King Abdulla Port on August 27, its departure marking the first ever recreational pleasure cruise in Saudi Arabia.

Costing between SAR7,300 ($2,000) and SAR10,300 per person, three-day voyages on the vessel are part of a push by the Saudi authorities to boost domestic tourism, a key source of future revenue for the oil-dependent nation.

After months of lockdown, there are signs of recovery in Saudi’s tourism sector. Saudis are beginning to travel and hotel room occupancy rates – 30% at the time of shutdown – have risen to 90%-95% in 11 destinations across the kingdom.

The positive year-on year growth in tourism of 15% is evidence that Saudi’s economy is getting back on track, according to minister of finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan.

Lower


Take out a complimentary trial

Take out a 7 day trial to gain unlimited access to Euromoney.com analysis and receive expertly-curated updates direct to your inbox.

 

Already a user?

Login now

 

We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree