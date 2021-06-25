The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Opinion

Bank M&A set to surge in Saudi Arabia

By Elliot Wilson
June 25, 2021
Share

The $15 billion merger that created Saudi National Bank is tipped to kick-start a cycle of consolidation in the Kingdom’s banking sector.

Elliot Wilson Middle East 1920px.jpg

More bank mergers and digital lenders are the order of the day in Saudi Arabia, as the Kingdom seeks to transform itself into a developed financial economy by 2030.

In October, a $15 billion merger brought together National Commercial Bank (NCB), the country’s largest lender by assets, with local rival Samba Financial Group.

The new organization, formally renamed Saudi National Bank (SNB) on April 1 and headed by chief executive Saeed Al-Ghamdi, is the Kingdom’s largest bank by assets and market capitalization.

It posted a net profit of SR2.07 billion ($552 million) in 2020, down 32% on an annualized basis in a Covid-impaired year.

Analysts and bankers tip the move to usher in a long-awaited cycle of consolidation in a big, but for too long, sleepy and overbanked market.

Asad-Ahmed-Alvarez-Marsal-904.jpg
Asad Ahmed, Alvarez & Marsal

“My feeling is this is not the end of the process,” says Asad Ahmed, head of Middle East financial services at global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M). “We are likely to see more mergers.”

That outcome would seem to be inevitable and even desirable, rather than just likely.

For


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Opinion OpinionColumnsSaudi ArabiaBanking
Share
Elliot Wilson
Elliot Wilson is Greater China Editor and Private Banking and Wealth Management Editor. He joined the magazine in 2020 having been a regular contributor focusing on China and the Indian subcontinent, Russia and Eastern Europe/the CIS. He is based in Hong Kong.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree