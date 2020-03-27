Euromoney
Poland
LATEST ARTICLES
Banking
Coronavirus crisis ramps up pressure on Poland’s banks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 27, 2020
Banking
MREL funding gap adds to pressure on Polish banks
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
December 09, 2019
Capital Markets
CEE architects of transition: Leszek Balcerowicz
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 14, 2019
Banking
Piotr Chudzik: Trigon hopes for Polish revival
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 14, 2019
Banking
Polish banks under pressure as GetBack scandal casts long shadow
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
October 15, 2018
Capital Markets
Debt collector's default spooks Polish financial markets
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
June 29, 2018
Fintech
Polish banks to put millions of confidential records on blockchain
Peter Lee
,
May 24, 2018
Capital Markets
Bulge bracket finds slim pickings in emerging Europe
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
May 08, 2018
Banking
Bank Pekao brings back the bison
Lucy Fitzgeorge-Parker
,
March 01, 2018
Opinion
Poland banking: Public dis-service
February 07, 2018
Banking
The secrets of the Polish Memorandum
August 01, 1981
