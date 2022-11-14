The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookiesbefore using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


FINTECH

NatWest spins Mettle tech into banking-as-a-service venture

Dominic O’Neill
November 14, 2022
NatWest digital SME bank Mettle has broken new ground in its partnership with Polish fintech firm Vodeno.

NatWest-London-logo-iStock-960x535.jpg
Photo: iStock

NatWest is transferring core technology and staff from its digital small and medium-sized enterprise bank, Mettle, into a new UK-focused partnership with Vodeno, a pan-European banking-as-a-service firm majority owned by Warburg Pincus.

Amid a more circumspect fintech funding market, NatWest is making a capped commitment of £115 million into the new partnership, aiming to break even within five years. It is also investing €58 million in Vodeno, which will in turn own 18% of the joint venture.

This is very unique: having a very modern IT architecture yet adjusted to the needs of a big incumbent
Wojciech Sobieraj, Vodeno
Wojciech_Sobieraj_Aion_Bank_738.jpg

Andrew Ellis, Mettle’s chief executive, will become CEO of the new joint venture. He tells Euromoney that indirect joint ownership by US private equity company Warburg Pincus brings external strategic validation and steering.

He adds that embedded financial services, including from non-financial businesses using banking-as-a-service (BaaS), is a central element of NatWest’s group strategy.

FINTECH NatwestFintechWestern EuropeUnited KingdomEmerging EuropePoland
Dominic O’Neill
EMEA editor
Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.