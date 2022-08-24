The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
BANKING

Polish mortgage holidays risk permanent damage for banks

Polish PM-960.jpg
Photo: Krystian Maj

In what was supposed to be a banner year for Poland’s banks, free universal mortgage holidays are set to halve profits in the sector in 2022. Many fear the government will extend the policy as elections approach in 2023. Are Poland’s attacks on mortgage interest margins in the name of fighting Russia-fuelled inflation a sign of things to come elsewhere?

Dominic O’Neill
August 24, 2022
Share

Poland has a war on its doorstep. Missiles have exploded within miles of its border and more than five million Ukrainian refugees have fled through the country. But for Poland’s banks, the main impact so far has not been borrowers being unable to pay their loans but the costs of their government’s financial sector policies.

Jump to

  • Poland’s spin on benchmark reform adds to bankers’ woes

    • Since the invasion, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has put in place a set of measures that weigh extraordinarily heavily on banks’ profits. Chief among those are sweeping mortgage holidays, announced at the European Economic Congress in April, entirely free of charge to borrowers and potentially costing banks as much as half their profit for the year.

    For

    You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

    Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

    For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

    SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

    Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

    Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

    Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

    Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

    £73.75 per month

    Billed Annually

    Subscribe today

    FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

    Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

    Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

    Start free trial

    LOGIN NOW

    Already a user?

    Login now

    Tags

    BANKING BankingPolandEmerging EuropeFeatures
    Share
    Dominic O'Neill head.jpg
    Dominic O’Neill
    EMEA editor
    Dominic O’Neill is EMEA editor. He joined Euromoney in 2007 to cover emerging markets, focusing on central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, and later on Latin America. Based in London, he has covered developed market banking since 2015.
    We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
    By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
    I agree