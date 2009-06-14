Euromoney
June 2009
LATEST ARTICLES
The 2009 guide to SEPA: Staying focused
June 14, 2009
Banking
Shaping the future of finance: The firms - The people - The leaders
June 10, 2009
Surveys
Best fixed income research house poll 2009
June 09, 2009
Surveys
Best borrower poll 2009: Finanzagentur wins new borrower poll
Alex Chambers
,
June 09, 2009
Surveys
Best primary debt house poll 2009
June 09, 2009
Capital Markets
Best borrowers and Fixed income research polls 2009: How to be a good borrower
Alex Chambers
,
June 09, 2009
Private sector: The private side of Portugal
Simon Brady
,
June 08, 2009
Opinion
Badfellas: The credit crunch movie
June 08, 2009
Opinion
US police drama Law and Order: Arresting advice
June 08, 2009
Opinion
A Bloomberg list with a theme
June 08, 2009
Opinion
BTIG: Warm hearts on Wall Street
June 08, 2009
Banking
Turkey’s banks in equity market rally
Guy Norton
,
June 08, 2009
Banking
Lebanon shrugs off the global crisis
Elliot Wilson
,
June 08, 2009
Opinion
Sarabande: A novel by Marcus Fedder, formerly of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Toronto Dominion Bank
June 08, 2009
Capital Markets
Distressed debt buyback bargains prove elusive
Louise Bowman
,
June 08, 2009
Opinion
Middle East debate: A bright future for the Gulf’s wealth managers
June 08, 2009
Banking
Japan’s banks open lending taps
Chris Wright
,
June 08, 2009
Banking
Cash management: The battle to retain business
Laurence Neville
,
June 08, 2009
Banking
Sovereign bonds: Nomura’s Gulf samurai
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 07, 2009
Private equity: Abraaj leads Gulf buyouts
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 07, 2009
Banking
Kazakhstan: Marchenko maintains a sunnier economic outlook
Guy Norton
,
June 07, 2009
Foreign Exchange
Single currency: UAE pulls out of currency union
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 07, 2009
Private equity turns to Iraq
Dominic O’Neill
,
June 07, 2009
Capital Markets
Debt capital markets: Sovereign appetite revives
Guy Norton
,
June 07, 2009
Banking
Can Canada’s banks seize their chance?
Helen Avery
,
June 07, 2009
Banking
Ken Griffin: Citadel rewires for Wall Street
Helen Avery
,
June 07, 2009
Opinion
Inside investment: Quantitative easing - Kill or cure?
Andrew Capon
,
June 07, 2009
Opinion
Against the tide: The stock and flow of economic recovery
David Roche
,
June 07, 2009
Banking
Banks begin great financial retrenchment
Sudip Roy
,
June 07, 2009
Capital Markets
Precatorios: Brazil faces public funds default
Chloe Hayward
,
June 04, 2009
